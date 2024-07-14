Advertisement
Joshua Zirkzee in action at Euro 2024. Alamy Stock Photo
Arrival

Manchester United sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee for €42.5million

The 23-year-old had €40m release clause but the Old Trafford club paid premium to spread the fee over three years.
4.42pm, 14 Jul 2024
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee, 23, has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay €42.5million (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s €40m (£34.4m) release clause.

The PA news agency understands the premium is due to United paying the fee over three years rather than in one instalment for a player who helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And Zirkzee, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, newly-promoted Southampton have signed Japan defender Yukinari Sugawara from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

AZ, who signed Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, agreed a deal worth a reported €7.1m (£6m) with Sugawara penning a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old right-back is Southampton manager Russell Martin’s seventh signing since last season’s play-off final victory over Leeds at Wembley.

