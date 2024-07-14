Manchester United sign Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee for €42.5million

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee, 23, has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after United agreed to pay €42.5million (around £36.5m), slightly above the Dutch forward’s €40m (£34.4m) release clause.

The PA news agency understands the premium is due to United paying the fee over three years rather than in one instalment for a player who helped Bologna qualify for this season’s Champions League.

And Zirkzee, part of the Netherlands squad who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, hopes he can have a similarly transformative effect at Old Trafford when he works under compatriot Erik ten Hag.

“I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies,” the 23-year-old said.

“Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, newly-promoted Southampton have signed Japan defender Yukinari Sugawara from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

AZ, who signed Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, agreed a deal worth a reported €7.1m (£6m) with Sugawara penning a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old right-back is Southampton manager Russell Martin’s seventh signing since last season’s play-off final victory over Leeds at Wembley.