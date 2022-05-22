Joy for Ireland as they reach first-ever World Rugby 7s final

The Ireland women’s team applaud the men’s team onto the field.

The Ireland women’s team applaud the men’s team onto the field.

IT WAS a day to remember for the Irish men’s team as they reached a first-ever World Rugby Sevens final.

They beat hosts France 24-7 this afternoon and will now face Fiji at 5.26pm Irish time in the final, as they built on a superb win over Argentina on Saturday.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, Irish player Mark Roche hailed the achievement as “a dream come true”.

💬 "It's a dream come true getting to this final."



Mark Roche reflects on a historic moment for @IrishRugby as they make their FIRST cup final! ☘️ #HSBC7s | #France7s pic.twitter.com/BSoLiWXpGL — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the women’s team in their semi-final today, as they were beaten 40-7 by Australia.

They now face Fiji in the bronze medal final, with the game due to kick off at 4.07pm Irish time.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Making every moment count ✨



Andrew Smith wraps things up with a superb finish to send @IrishRugby through to the final ☘️

#HSBC7s | #France7s pic.twitter.com/wpLYaEzoem — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) May 22, 2022

More to follow