Joy for Ireland as they reach first-ever World Rugby 7s final

IT WAS a day to remember for the Irish men’s team as they reached a first-ever World Rugby Sevens final.
They beat hosts France 24-7 this afternoon and will now face Fiji at 5.26pm Irish time in the final, as they built on a superb win over Argentina on Saturday.
Speaking afterwards, Irish player Mark Roche hailed the achievement as “a dream come true”.
Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the women’s team in their semi-final today, as they were beaten 40-7 by Australia.
They now face Fiji in the bronze medal final, with the game due to kick off at 4.07pm Irish time.
