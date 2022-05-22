Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 22 May 2022
Joy for Ireland as they reach first-ever World Rugby 7s final

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the women’s team as they lost their semi-final against Australia.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 May 2022, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,557 Views 4 Comments
The Ireland women’s team applaud the men’s team onto the field.
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO
The Ireland women’s team applaud the men’s team onto the field.
Image: Martin Seras Lima/INPHO

IT WAS a day to remember for the Irish men’s team as they reached a first-ever World Rugby Sevens final.

They beat hosts France 24-7 this afternoon and will now face Fiji at 5.26pm Irish time in the final, as they built on a superb win over Argentina on Saturday.

Speaking afterwards, Irish player Mark Roche hailed the achievement as “a dream come true”.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for the women’s team in their semi-final today, as they were beaten 40-7 by Australia.

They now face Fiji in the bronze medal final, with the game due to kick off at 4.07pm Irish time.

More to follow

