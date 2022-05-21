Both Ireland Sevens teams advance to quarter-finals in Toulouse

The Ireland men's team after their win over Spain.

The Ireland men's team after their win over Spain.

IRELAND MEN DEFEATED Spain to secure second spot in Pool D and advance to this evening’s quarter-finals at the France 7s.

James Topping’s side ran out 26-21 winners in Toulouse this morning, with Terry Kennedy and Jordan Conroy among the scorers.

They now await confirmation of their opponents in the last eight.

Aiden McNulty’s women’s team side face Canada in the quarters [6.37pm Irish time].

Advertisement

They fell to a 12-5 loss to the hosts this morning, but second place in their pool also secured their progression to the business end.

Should they win this evening, they’ll face France or Fiji in the semi-final.

Beibhinn Parsons watched on, ruled out through injury.

Ireland women’s 7s squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland men’s 7s squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).