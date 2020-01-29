Koepka the latest star name to be added to JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare

FOUR-TIME MAJOR winner Brooks Koepka is the latest of golf’s top names to sign up for the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor on 6 and 7 July.

Kopeka’s participation in the event was confirmed today, which means that eight of the world’s top ten golfers will compete across the two-day event.

“It’s fantastic for the Pro-Am that Brooks has committed to the event and I extend our sincere thanks to him for doing so”, said JP McManus. “It promises to be very special for the spectators to see a player of his calibre in action this July and we are also extremely fortunate to have eight of the world’s top ten golfers confirmed to participate.”

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickleson, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, and now Koepka are all signed up, with Niall Horan, Mark Wahlberg, and Hugh Grant among the celebrities already confirmed to play.

Tickets for the event are sold out, and all proceeds go to charitable orgainsations in Ireland’s mid-west. Since its inception in 1990, the event has raised more than €140 million.