Jude McAtamney (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
opportunity knocks

Ex-Derry footballer signs with NFL side New York Giants

Jude McAtamney previously spent two seasons at Rutgers University.
7.26pm, 29 Apr 2024
JUDE MCATAMNEY has signed for NFL side the New York Giants, it has been confirmed.

The former Derry GAA underage footballer originally moved to the US in 2021, having won an Ulster U20 title with his county in 2018.

The Swatragh native joins the NFL side as an undrafted free agent, having spent the past two seasons playing for the Scarlet Knights football team at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

McAtamney, who was the free-kick taker for Derry during his GAA stint, still has plenty of work to do to earn a starting spot as the New York Giants kicker, with training camp beginning this summer.

This latest move continues a recent trend of Irishmen trying their luck in the NFL.

Last month, the New Orleans Saints signed Down goalkeeper Charlie Smyth on a three-year contract. 

In September, Wicklow native Dan Whelan became the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since Dubliner Neil O’Donoghue in 1985, when he made his competitive debut for the Green Bay Packers in a 38-20 win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

