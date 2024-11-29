Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner reuniting with former teacher on Ulster journey

POWERFUL CENTRE JUDE Postlethwaite has praised senior players and coaches at the province for helping the former Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner towards gaining regular gametime at the province.

Part of the next generation of players being brought through by former Irish U20s coach Richie Murphy, Postlethwaite has already been on this season’s Emerging Ireland tour – alongside the now capped Cormac Izuchukwu, Sam Prendergast and Gus McCarthy – and tonight plays his fifth Ulster game of the season when URC leaders Leinster visit Belfast.

“I’ve got a lot more game time than last year which is good and just getting that experience from playing with Stu (Stuart McCloskey) just helps a lot,” says the 22-year-old.

“He and Dumer (James Hume, currently injured) especially; if I have any questions, they’re happy enough to give me detailed answers and they’re definitely a support system.”

This evening, Postlethwaite, at inside centre, also gets to play alongside long-time friend Ben Carson in Ulster’s midfield, the first time the pair have started together in the professional game, the previous occasion they wore the number 12 and 13 shirts being in March 2022 when Ireland U20s secured their Slam.

“We support each other,” he says of Carson, the pair first having encountered each other at mini rugby level with the Lisburn club outside Belfast.

“We chat all the time and we both want the best for each other.”

Postlethwaite, who has previously featured for Ireland at Sevens, has special praise for Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper who he first encountered when the Kiwi was in a teaching and coaching role at Royal Belfast Academical Institution.

“He was my teacher, and I was scared of him,” laughs former RBAI pupil Postlethwaite, “but now we get on really well and he has been massive.

“He brings out the confident side in me, backing myself, backing my abilities, he would just reassure me to be confident and play my game.”

Defence coach Jonny Bell has also been working closely with the Ulster centre who can play both 12 and 13.

“He’s (Bell) been a great help in my defensive side of the game.”

Elaborating on being able to flit between inside and outside centre, he continues: “In defence you have to be more agile and on your toes at 13 making reads and stuff and at 12 you’re a bit more physical with dominant tackles.

“Look at the likes of Bundee (Aki) and how good they are defensively and in attack, threats both sides of the ball but that’s what you have to strive to be.”