This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-All Blacks wing Savea re-joins the Hurricanes after leaving Toulon

The 29-year-old scored 46 tries in his 51 Tests.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 27 Jul 2020, 11:22 AM
26 minutes ago 534 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5160700

THE HURRICANES HAVE confirmed that former All Blacks wing Julian Savea has re-joined the Wellington-based franchise for the closing weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

With powerful wing Ben Lam departing for Top 14 club Bordeaux following last weekend’s win over the Crusaders, 29-year-old Savea has linked up with Jason Holland’s squad for their final two games of the campaign.

julian-savea-celebrates-scoring-a-try Savea is back with the Canes. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

2015 Rugby World Cup winner Savea previously played for the Hurricanes from 2011 until 2018, racking up more than 100 appearances and scoring prolifically before he moved to French side Toulon.

Savea’s 50 Super Rugby tries for the Hurricanes have him in the competition’s all-time top 10.

Savea left Toulon in May and has been without a club in recent months but has now re-joined his hometown club, linking up with brother Ardie again in the process.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Julian Savea scored 46 tries in 51 All Blacks Tests, bagging a hat-trick on debut against Ireland back in 2012.

Having been a central figure in the 2015 World Cup success, scoring eight tries to equal Jonah Lomu and Bryan Habana’s record for most tries in one tournament, Savea eventually fell out of favour with the All Blacks as new stars like Rieko Ioane emerged and his own form declined.

Savea last played for New Zealand against the Lions in 2017.

While he has a limited timeframe in which to impress with the Canes, Savea will hope for a chance to show his quality on the pitch before Super Rugby Aotearoa ends.

Former Munster centre Holland’s side had an impressive 34-22 win away to the Crusaders last weekend, handing the Christchurch-based franchise their first home defeat in 37 games.

The Canes have a bye this coming weekend before finishing their campaign at home to the Chiefs on 8 August and then away to the Highlanders on 15 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie