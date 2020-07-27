Ex-All Blacks wing Savea re-joins the Hurricanes after leaving Toulon

THE HURRICANES HAVE confirmed that former All Blacks wing Julian Savea has re-joined the Wellington-based franchise for the closing weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

With powerful wing Ben Lam departing for Top 14 club Bordeaux following last weekend’s win over the Crusaders, 29-year-old Savea has linked up with Jason Holland’s squad for their final two games of the campaign.

Savea is back with the Canes. Source: Photosport/Marty Melville/INPHO

2015 Rugby World Cup winner Savea previously played for the Hurricanes from 2011 until 2018, racking up more than 100 appearances and scoring prolifically before he moved to French side Toulon.

Savea’s 50 Super Rugby tries for the Hurricanes have him in the competition’s all-time top 10.

Savea left Toulon in May and has been without a club in recent months but has now re-joined his hometown club, linking up with brother Ardie again in the process.

Julian Savea scored 46 tries in 51 All Blacks Tests, bagging a hat-trick on debut against Ireland back in 2012.

Having been a central figure in the 2015 World Cup success, scoring eight tries to equal Jonah Lomu and Bryan Habana’s record for most tries in one tournament, Savea eventually fell out of favour with the All Blacks as new stars like Rieko Ioane emerged and his own form declined.

Savea last played for New Zealand against the Lions in 2017.

While he has a limited timeframe in which to impress with the Canes, Savea will hope for a chance to show his quality on the pitch before Super Rugby Aotearoa ends.

Former Munster centre Holland’s side had an impressive 34-22 win away to the Crusaders last weekend, handing the Christchurch-based franchise their first home defeat in 37 games.

The Canes have a bye this coming weekend before finishing their campaign at home to the Chiefs on 8 August and then away to the Highlanders on 15 August.