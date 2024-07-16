'I need a few days to take it all' - Russell beams after two goals in two games for Ireland

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Julie-Ann Russell says she will need a few days to absorb the enormity of what she has achieved after scoring two goals in two crucial games for her country.

Russell was one of three goal-scorers for Eileen Gleeson’s side as they ended their Euro 2025 qualifier group campaign with a 3-1 victory over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Galway United star also provided the assist for Ireland’s opening goal by Denise O’Sullivan. Those contributions compliment her goal against England — and Ireland’s first of the campaign — off the bench in what was her first taste of international football after a four-year break.

“I actually have no words,” she said after the France win. “It was an unbelievable game, the crowd were magnificent from start to finish.

“What a turnout,” she added referring to the 18,399 who attended the game which was the first women’s international held at the home of Cork GAA.

Advertisement

“Everyone that played was brilliant, gave absolutely everything they had and it was lovely to give the crowd three goals and to end the campaign with a win. My dad is actually from Cork in Albert Road, he was beaming with joy and I’ve relations from Douglas so it was great to have them all here.”

Russell’s goal was a brilliant piece of attacking play, getting on the end of a ball in over the top and cutting inside her marker before her shot into the far top corner. Some prior experience of playing in that position gave her the equipment to execute the move.

“I used to play left-wing for years so dragged it back on my left and in the top corner it went.”

Russell’s daughter Rosie, who was the star of the night after her mother’s goal against England, was greeted with a loud cheer when she was appeared pitchside in the arms of her father Kieran at full-time. She just turned one a few weeks ago, and has been welcomed as the “camp baby” into the Ireland squad.

“It was really, really emotional,” Russell continued. “I never thought I’d be playing for Ireland again so to get that call from Eileen Gleeson was amazing. I can’t really describe the feeling. And the to get minutes the last day, and then to start today, it’s all been like a dream. I need a few days to reflect and take it all in.

“I’m actually back to work on Thursday and then back to the grind with Galway with a Cup semi against Wexford so training on Thursday night.”

Delighted Ireland manager Gleeson hailed Russell’s second impressive Ireland performance in-a-row, paying particular attention to the endeavour she brings to the field.

“You couldn’t write the story, could you? I mean, I love Julie, I’ve known Julie for years and her biggest thing is her work rate. That’s what she brings and that’s what she gave us right to the end. She was double-pressing, she was chasing, she was still making the runs. It’s a really proud moment for her and her family and it’s a really proud moment for us. And, of course, we get baby Rosie as well.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!