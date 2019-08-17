This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 17 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's normal for a Liverpool goalkeeper to tick that box': Klopp backs Adrian after howler

The goalkeeper’s mistake nearly cost the Reds, but Klopp was quick to support the Spaniard.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 7:58 PM
11 minutes ago 597 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4770975
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LIVERPOOL BOSS JURGEN Klopp joked that Adrian’s howler on Saturday against Southampton was a rite of passage for shotstoppers with the Anfield club.

The reigning European champions were forced to hold on for the three points at St Mary’s after a mistake from the Spanish goalkeeper set up a nervy finish in the pair’s Premier League clash, which the Reds emerged from as 2-1 victors to keep a spotless record for the season so far.

With a comfortable lead thanks to goals either side of half-time from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the former West Ham man gifted the hosts a lifeline when he misplaced a pass straight to the feet of Danny Ings inside the penalty area, allowing the former England international to bury it in the back of the net.

Adrian’s gaffe bore a suspicious similarity to an error made by regular Liverpool keeper Alisson last season against Leicester, for whom the 32-year-old is currently deputising following an injury sustained by the latter.

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium The Spaniard punches a Southampton corner clear. Source: Mark Kerton

Speaking after the match, Klopp however made light of the incident, quipping that the mistake means that he has now truly ‘arrived’ while backing him to bounce back.

“No it wasn’t [out of our control]. If you give a goal like this, the other team is coming up and the other teams feels the intensity of the last week,” the German told BBC Sport after the match.

“Southampton had one more big chance and if they score then we can’t moan about that – but I think we deserve three points. I’m happy with the performance.

“We gave them a proper boost by that nice pass by Adrian. He has finally arrived because it is his third game and so it is normal for a Liverpool keeper to tick that box [by making a mistake]! Now we can carry on.”

The Reds have suffered a number of goalkeeping snafus in recent years, with the infamous 2018 Champions League final display from Loris Karius the most memorable.

Former starter Simon Mignolet also had his moments of uneasiness, but the Belgian has since departed the club in a summer move to Club Brugge.

Alisson became the unquestioned starter at Anfield last season upon joining from Roma, as the Reds shipped just 22 goals in 38 Premier League games this past season following the Brazilian’s £66 million move.

His injury however has presented a chance for Adrian, who arrived as a free agent only weeks ago, with the former Betis man etching his name into club history in midweek during Liverpool’s Super Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie