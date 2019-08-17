Adrian howler makes for nervy ending but Mane and Firmino deliver Liverpool three points

LIVERPOOL MADE IT back-to-back wins in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 win at St Mary’s against Southampton.

Goals either side of the interval from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put the European champions comfortably ahead.

However a disastrous mistake by goalkeeper Adrian allowed Danny Ings the opportunity to pull one back.

Ings’ finish gave Southampton hope of grabbing another to draw level and snatch a point, but despite a nervous end Klopp’s men held on to secure an important win on the road.

