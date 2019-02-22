This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 February, 2019
Jurgen Klopp thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be the next permanent Man United boss

The Norwegian boss has won 11 of his 13 matches since taking interim charge.

By AFP Friday 22 Feb 2019, 1:09 PM
20 minutes ago 607 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4507690
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL BOSS JURGEN Klopp said he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the next permanent manager of Manchester United. The clubs meet on Sunday in a showdown of Premier League giants.

Solskjaer has won 11 of his 13 matches since taking interim charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December, with the only loss a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford, Klopp said he had been impressed with the job the Norwegian is doing at Old Trafford.

“He has the quality and he had the luck in the right moment,” said the German. “Now he’s in charge and there is no doubt that he will be the manager next year as well, that’s clear.

Can you imagine one situation when they say ‘we are bringing in another manager’? Then a new manager will lose one game and that’s not possible.

“He deserves (the job) 100%, he did everything that you have to do to be successful with them.”

Klopp, whose team are level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, said all managers needed an element of luck.

When I went from Mainz to (Borussia) Dortmund, people said I have no international experience. It was true but it’s not something you can buy. You have to make it.

“And if Ole’s not a former player of Manchester United then he will not have made a move from Norway to Manchester United. That’s clear. But if you get the chance you have to use it. Of course he’s showed everything you need together with his coaches. They made a few smart decisions.”

The Liverpool boss said United, who have battled their way into the top four, would be a different proposition from the side his team beat 3-1 at Anfield in Mourinho’s last match in charge.

“It’s a big one and we know that it’s a difficult one as well,” Klopp said, adding that United’s attacking players were full of confidence, with Paul Pogba outstanding in recent weeks.

They are in a really good moment, really good moment,” he said. “They are physically strong, they defend well, they attack well.”

“They have all different ways in their toolbox to get results,” he added.

© AFP 2019 

AFP

