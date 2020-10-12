BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 12 October 2020
Jurgen Klopp sends letter to young fan experiencing stress and anxiety

Reds supporter Lewis Balfe was having concerns about moving to a new school.

By Press Association Monday 12 Oct 2020, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,274 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5230786
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: PA
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: PA

JURGEN KLOPP HAS sent a heart-warming letter to an 11-year-old fan who wrote to the Liverpool manager about the stress and anxiety he had over starting secondary school.

Liverpool supporter Lewis Balfe was having concerns about moving to a new school in September and the German took time out to send him some advice.

Klopp wrote: “Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous.

“To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive.

“I know it might be stranger for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way that you do but I do.

“From your letter it is clear that you are very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous.

“You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple – I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you.

“You do not need to worry about bad things happening. As you know, I lost more than a few finals and this isn’t a good feeling but with the help of my family and friends I kept going and in the end we were able to enjoy some really good times.

“If I had dwelled on the bad moments I know that this would not have been possible so please be positive about yourself and look forward to the brilliant time that I know you will have growing up.

“And don’t forget that you are part of the Liverpool family and this means that you have millions and millions of people just like you who want you to be happy as you can be.

“Your support means a lot to me and to everyone at LFC so I hope that this letter shows that we support you too.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

