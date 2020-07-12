This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas leads the field for final round of Workday

The American holds a two-shot lead in Ohio, but inclement weather is expected.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 11:16 AM
53 minutes ago 334 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5147920
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUSTIN THOMAS IS closing in on his third win of the coronavirus disrupted US PGA Tour season, firing a six-under par Saturday 66 to take a two-shot lead over Viktor Hovland for today’s final round in Ohio.

Thomas, whose 12 tour titles include a major triumph at the 2017 PGA Championship, had six birdies without a bogey on the way to a 54-hole total of 16-under 200.

Norway’s Hovland had eight birdies in his 66 as he joined Thomas in overhauling overnight leader Collin Morikawa, who started the day with a three-shot lead and fired an even par 72 to head into Sunday alone in third on 203.

It was a further two strokes back to Sam Burns (70) and Kevin Streelman (71) on 205.

Graeme McDowell is best of the Irish, tied for 29th on -3 after a Saturday 70. Shane Lowry’s up-and-down round of 74 leaves him two shots further back.

Back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth let Morikawa preserve his lead even as Thomas strung together three straight birdies at five, six and seven — blasting out of a greenside bunker to two feet at the seventh to gain a stroke on the leader.

Morikawa’s bogeys at the ninth and 10th opened the door for Thomas, who took full advantage, rolling in an 18 foot birdie putt at the 11th to seize the lead and padding it with birdies at 14 and 15.

World number five Thomas maintained his cushion with a par save from a greenside bunker at 16.

“I got around very well today,” Thomas said. “Scrambling, chipping and putting, I’ve made those putts when I need to, I’ve hit some great chips and great bunker shots when I needed to.”

After rain, wind and lightning led to two suspensions on Friday, the weather was sunny but windy for the third round.

Tee times have been moved up for Sunday, however, with more inclement weather in the forecast.

Thomas, who hasn’t had a bogey this week, said he wouldn’t be focused on keeping that streak alive in the final round.

“Overall bogeys are going to happen,” said Thomas, who won the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges back in October and the Tournament of Champions in January before the tour halted play in March in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m just going to go out there and keep executing my game plan. I’m not trying to not make a bogey. I’m stepping on the tee trying to hit the fairway, trying to make birdie. If you’re out of position, then you try to make a par.”

Hovland is seeking his second US tour title this season, having gained his maiden win at the Puerto Rico Open in February.

His six-under effort was powered by his length off the tee.

“Out here driving is very important,” he said. “I’ve kind of been spraying a couple out to the right so if I can keep them a little straighter tomorrow I’m going to give myself a lot of birdie looks.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie