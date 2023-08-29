Thomas and Koepka selected as USA captain's picks announced for Ryder Cup

JUSTIN THOMAS AND Brooks Koepka have been included on the USA team for the Ryder Cup after the captain’s picks were announced this afternoon by Zach Johnson.

Thomas, the 2022 PGA Championship winner, had been in the spotlight after enduring a slump in form this year. He failed to make the FedEx Cup play-offs earlier this month, finishing one spot outside the standings at 71st to compete in the season-ending events.

But he has been backed by USA captain Johnson and is included along with Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns.

Scottie Scheffler, US Open champion Wyndham Clark, the Open champion Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele were the automatic qualifiers for the USA team. Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover and Tony Finau were the other leading contenders for captain’s picks that missed out.

Two years ago Thomas took 2.5 points from his four matches as the USA won at Whistling Straits by a record 19-9 margin. He is one of seven players from the successful 2021 team that will be in action this year with Fowler, Burns, Clark, Harman and Homa the additions.

Four of those (Burns, Clark, Harman and Homa) will be Ryder Cup debutants.

Luke Donald will announce his captain’s picks for Europe next Monday, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton having already qualified automatically.

The Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone club near Rome in Italy from 29 September-1 October.