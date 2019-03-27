Father of teenage Juventus striker says club still 'owe him two tractors' over his transfer

FATHER OF ITALIAN teen sensation Moise Kean says Juventus still owe him two tractors over his son’s signature.

The 19-year-old striker scored one of Italy’s six goals against Liechtenstein on Tuesday and looks set to become one of the best young forwards in Serie A in the coming years.

However, speaking ahead of last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier, Moise’s father, Biorou Jean, appeared disgruntled with the Italian giants.

“Moise supported Inter as a kid, because he loved Obafemi Martins and kept pestering me for his shirt,” he told Rai Radio 1 show Un Giorno Da Pecor.

“He played for Torino, but I sent him to Juve, because I am a Bianconeri fan. I am very happy for him, even if I have a problem with the club Juventus.

They won’t give me any more tickets to the stadium. I am separated with Moise’s mother and she, in the past, wanted to move him to England.

“I promised Juve that I’d keep him in Italy, but wanted two tractors in return.

They said it wouldn’t be a problem, but I haven’t received them yet, now they won’t give me tickets or even take my calls.”

He added: “I won’t be at the stadium for tonight’s game with Liechtenstein, but I’ll watch it in the bar with my friends and cheer him on.”

Moise Kean celebrates scoring during Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein. Source: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse.Lapresse

The Azzurri made it two wins from two in their European Championships qualifying campaign with a 6-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Kean scored his debut goal for his country during a 2-0 victory over Finland on Saturday evening.

Italy sit top of the table and will be heavy favourites to progress ahead of fellow Group J opponents Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

