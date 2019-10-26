'Honorary Cork man' Karl Sheppard calls time on City career after five years

AFTER FIVE SEASONS at Turners Cross which featured a Premier Division title and two FAI Cups, stalwart Karl Sheppard has called time on his Cork City career.

The 28-year-old forward joined City from Shamrock Rovers and subsequently established himself as a fans’ favourite on Leeside.

Sheppard pictured with the SSE Airtricity League trophy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He helped John Caulfield’s side secure the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium during his second campaign, before helping City complete a historic league and cup double a year later.

During Sheppard’s five campaigns at Turners Cross, the club also secured three second-place finishes in the Premier Division and reached four consecutive FAI Cups finals.

“181 appearances in all competitions, 51 goals, 1 League, 2 FAI Cups, 4 FAI Cup finals in a row, but my time @corkcityfc has come to an end,” he said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Just a quick thanks to the players and coaches that I worked with over the last 5 years. A special thanks to John Caulfield/Pat Lyons for making it all possible.

“Finally thanks to the Rebel Army for some special nights and making me feel like an honorary Cork man.”

First lining out for Portmarnock, Sheppard would enjoy spells with Galway United and Shamrock Rovers — helping the Hoops become the first Irish club to ever reach the group stages of the Europa League.

The winger left Rovers on a free transfer to join Reading at the start of 2012, later spending time on loan with Accrington Stanley before returning to Tallaght Stadium ahead of the 2014 campaign.

The 28-year-old Dubliner made 181 appearances for Cork City. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Although enjoying prolific highs at Cork City over the last five years, Sheppard departs at the end of a frustrating campaign for the Leesiders.

City ended the season with a 3-0 defeat away to Shamrock Rovers last night, finishing 2019 in 8th position.

The club parted ways with long-serving manager Caulfield in May, with former City striker Neale Fenn taking the reigns since August.

Sheppard made close to 200 appearances during his time with the club and will be remembered as an integral member of the first-ever Cork City side to clinch a Premier Division and FAI Cup double.

