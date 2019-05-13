This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Louth captain the latest set for AFLW as Fremantle prepare offers for Irish duo

The42 understands that Kate Flood is one of two Irish players heading to Freo.

By Emma Duffy Monday 13 May 2019, 9:38 PM
Land Down Under: Louth captain Kate Flood.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TWO MORE IRISH players look set to make the move to the Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW], linking up with Fremantle for the 2020 season.

The42 understands that Louth captain Kate Flood has landed a deal, and this will come as a double-swoop for the club with another Irish player joining her there.

Like with Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly and Tipperary ace Orla O’Dwyer, CrossCoders — the programme that brought three Irish players to the league last year — is central to the move, with more information to come from their Athlone-based trial camp this weekend.

The Dundalk Democrat first reported the Flood news this evening, stating that the 2018 LGFA Junior Player of the Year is expected to move to Australia in November for pre-season training.

A key player for Darren Bishop’s side, 26-year-old Flood has been central to the Wee county since making her inter-county debut in 2010.

Last year, she starred in midfield as Louth reached the All-Ireland junior final — but they were defeated by Limerick in Croke Park.

The St Patrick’s attacker steered them to glory in the same competition in 2015, and was recognised for her efforts with the same Player of the Year honour she scooped last year.

Also an extremenly talented soccer player, Flood has plied her trade with Raheny United and Newry City through the years, but gave it up to focus on Gaelic football last year.

Kate Flood On the ball with Raheny in 2012. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

After Louth’s championship campaign, her focus will switch to a new challenge and the oval ball where she’ll join the eight other Irish players confirmed for the 2020 AFLW season. 

The Kelly sisters recently signed for West Coast Eagles, O’Dwyer put pen to paper with Brisbane Lions, while Cora Staunton, Yvonne Bonner (GWS Giants), Sarah Rowe (Collingwood), Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows) and Aisling McCarthy (Western Bulldogs) have all renewed terms for next year.

With two more appearing Fremantle-bound, The42 understands that more Irish exports will be announced over the coming weeks and months.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

