Kate O'Connor wins Athlete of the Year at National Athletics Awards

KATE O’CONNOR HAS been crowned Athlete of the Year at the National Athletics Awards which took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

O’Connor took top honours following a remarkable season that saw her win silver in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo, gold at the World University Games, and medals at both the World and European Indoor Championships. She twice broke her own national heptathlon and pentathlon records, finishing the year as the top-ranked European and number two in the world.

O’Connor also collected the Field & Multi Event Athlete of the Year Award, fending off strong competition from Diarmuid O’Connor, Niamh Fogarty, Eric Favors and Reece Ademola, all of whom enjoyed outstanding seasons.

Fionnuala McCormack was named Endurance Athlete of the Year following another stellar year that included a top-10 finish in the marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo, and a personal best of 2:23:46 in Valencia, just 23 seconds off the Irish record.

Advertisement

Conor Kelly was awarded U20 Athlete of the Year after a season highlighted by gold in the 400m at the European U20 Championships, three national U20 400m records, and selection for multiple Irish relay teams at senior championships.

Nicola Tuthill was named U23 Athlete of the Year, following a season that included silver at both the World University Games and European U23 Championships, gold at the European Throwing Cup (U23), and twice breaking the national U23 hammer throw record.

Cian McPhillips was crowned Track Athlete of the Year after a historic season that saw him finish fourth in the 800m at the World Championships in Tokyo, set new Irish records in both the semi-final and final, and become the first Irish man to run under 1:43 for 800m.

The Men’s 4x100m relay team of Michael Farrelly, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler, Israel Olatunde, and Bori Akinola took home the Team of the Year Award after breaking the national record twice in one week, including a 38.88 clocking at the European Team Championships.

Derval O’Rourke was a hugely popular inductee into the Irish Athletics Hall of Fame. The Cork native burst onto the international stage in 2003, breaking the 13 second mark for the first time with a 12.96 in the 100m hurdles to finish fourth at the European U23 Athletics Championships in Poland. That performance not only set a new national record but also secured the ‘A standard’ qualification for the 2004 Olympic Games.

It marked the beginning of an illustrious career that would see O’Rourke represent Ireland at three Olympic Games. Her breakthrough continued in 2006 when she claimed World Indoor gold in the 60m hurdles, cementing her status as one of Ireland’s most decorated athletes.

The Lifetime Services to Athletics Award was presented to Cyril Smyth, while Declan Curtain won Official of the Year.

Dick Hooper was the recipient of the Special Recognition Award, while Joe Doonan received the award for services to coaching.

A special moment in the ceremony also commemorated the 40th anniversary of Ireland’s world record in the 4×1 mile relay (15:49.08), set on 17 August 1985, with team member Eamonn Coghlan accepting a commemorative gift on behalf of the team which also included legends Ray Flynn, Frank O’Mara, and Marcus O’Sullivan.

World champions Greta Streimikyte and Orla Comerford also received special acknowledgement on the evening following their outstanding 2025 seasons that saw them bring home gold at World Para Athletics Championships in India.

National Athletics Award Winners 2025