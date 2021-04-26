BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 26 April 2021
Advertisement

Irish heptathlete O'Connor 'so excited for what's next' after stunning second and national record in Italy

The 20-year-old’s first heptathlon in two years was one to remember.

By Emma Duffy Monday 26 Apr 2021, 9:21 AM
16 minutes ago 341 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5420152
It was a day to remember for Kate O'Connor.
Image: Kate O'Connor Twitter.
It was a day to remember for Kate O'Connor.
It was a day to remember for Kate O'Connor.
Image: Kate O'Connor Twitter.

IRISH HEPTATHLETE KATE O’Connor enjoyed a day to remember at the Multistars World Athletics Combined Events Challenge in Lana, Italy, yesterday, producing a huge performance to finish second.

In her first heptathlon in two years, O’Connor clocked up 6297 points — seven off the winner, Maria Vicente of Spain — to set a new Irish record in a remarkable display.

Her tally beat her own record and puts her firmly in line for Olympic qualification; the qualifying standard for this summer’s Games 6420.

The Newry 20-year-old smashed her PB in the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.94, and followed that up with a 1.80m high jump, 14.23m shot put, 24.94-second 200m, 5.84m long jump, 51.61m javelin throw and a lifetime best of 2:11.76 in the 800m.

The competition in Lana — a happy hunting ground for St Gerard’s AC star O’Connor — saw 14 athletes with a PB over the 6000 points barrier go head-to-head, including top rising talents like Vicente, Geraldine Ruckstuhl of Switzerland, Great Britain’s Holly Mills and Australian Sarah Lagger.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT,” O’Connor, 2019 European U20 heptathlon silver medallist and history-maker having become Ireland’s first heptathlon medallist at any level, wrote on Twitter.

“6297 points in my first heptathlon in two years AND A NEW IRISH RECORD. I’m so excited for what’s next.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie