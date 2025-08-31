Three-time double-double world champions: Dunlevy and Kelly defend another title in Belgium

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY and Linda Kelly have defended their road race title at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Ronse, Belgium.

Having retained their time trial crown on Friday, the duo dug deep to reign supreme in the Women’s B Road Race this morning.

Paralympic silver medallists in the event at Paris 2024, Dunlevy and Kelly overcame more tough conditions and mechanical issues to catch Polish pair Patrycja Kuter and Karolina Kolkowicz and pull out a lead of 20 seconds on the last lap.

“It was a really hard race, probably actually the hardest race we’ve had, and it was definitely just about not giving up, believing in yourself and just believing in each other,” said Dunlevy.

“We had a lot thrown at us with the slow puncture, the wheel change, the chain getting stuck. A lot of people had mechanicals though, it was pretty treacherous with the cobbles and the wet roads.

“But honestly, to be three-time double-double world champions is what we’ve been dreaming of and what we’ve been training for.”

“Myself and Katie are fighters, we never drop heads no matter what,” pilot Kelly added.

“We’re here to race and make the most of it, so we kept the heads. We hammered on, we never gave up. We got to the second hill, caught the Polish and time-trialed home.”

43-year-old powerhouse Dunlevy continued: “We take confidence from the wins we’ve had of course but you never know what can happen on the day — you can never be complacent. Never complacent in training and never complacent in a race.”

This was Dunlevy and Kelly’s third consecutive road race world championship together, adding to their three time trial titles. Dunlevy previously won world championship titles with retired pilot Eve McCrystal.

Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin finished 21st in the Men’s B Road Race this morning, while Richael Timothy and Cormac O’Callaghan compete in their respective individual events this afternoon.