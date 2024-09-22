Dunlevy and Kelly retain World Championship title after Paralympic glory

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have successfully defended their title, winning the Women’s B Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road and Para Cycling World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Having won Paralympic gold in the same event in Paris earlier this month, Dunlevy and Kelly stormed to victory across 29.9km in 43:14.47.

They finished one minute and nine seconds ahead of British rivals Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, while another GB tandem, Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, took bronze.

Ireland’s Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal were fourth in a time of 46:24.03.

You can view the full result here >

Advertisement

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲



Katie-George Dunlevy & Linda Kelly retain their World Championship title winning the Women’s B Individual TT for the second consecutive year.



This comes on the back of winning Gold at the Paralympic Games in the same event ☘️ — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) September 22, 2024

🇮🇪 🥇Katie George-Dunlevy and Linda Kelly 🥇🇮🇪



Women B Individual Time Trial Para-Cycling UCI World Champions 🌈 at @zurich2024 pic.twitter.com/zpPRPxPN27 — UCI Para-Cycling (@UCI_paracycling) September 22, 2024

The legendary Dunlevy won three medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: time trial gold with Kelly for her third consecutive title in that event, silver in the road race with the same pilot, and individual pursuit silver on the track with McCrystal.

This was all the more impressive after an injury-hampered build-up. She shattered her collarbone in May and required surgery.

46-year-old McCrystal is retiring after the World Championships, having bought the curtain down on the pair’s iconic partnership in Paris.

42-year-old Dunlevy admits LA 2028 is a “long commitment” but could indeed add to her eight Paralympic medals.

The 2024 UCI Road and Para Cycling World Championships run until next Sunday, 29 September, with a total of 24 Irish riders in action.

BRONZE for Tom Williamson at the Para-triathlon European Championships in France! 🥉



Congrats Tom! #TheNextLevel | #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/TnvcnELLxH — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) September 22, 2024

Elsewhere yesterday, Ireland’s Tom Williamson secured a bronze medal at the Para Triathlon European Championships in Vichy, France.