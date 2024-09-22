Advertisement
Katie-George Dunlevy (right) and Linda Kelly after winning time trial gold at Paris 2024. Tom Maher/INPHO
Golden Girls

Dunlevy and Kelly retain World Championship title after Paralympic glory

The pair won time trial gold in Zurich, while Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal finished fourth.
10.59am, 22 Sep 2024
788
1

IRELAND’S KATIE-GEORGE Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have successfully defended their title, winning the Women’s B Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road and Para Cycling World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Having won Paralympic gold in the same event in Paris earlier this month, Dunlevy and Kelly stormed to victory across 29.9km in 43:14.47.

They finished one minute and nine seconds ahead of British rivals Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, while another GB tandem, Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, took bronze.

Ireland’s Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal were fourth in a time of 46:24.03.

  • You can view the full result here > 

The legendary Dunlevy won three medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: time trial gold with Kelly for her third consecutive title in that event, silver in the road race with the same pilot, and individual pursuit silver on the track with McCrystal.

This was all the more impressive after an injury-hampered build-up. She shattered her collarbone in May and required surgery.

46-year-old McCrystal is retiring after the World Championships, having bought the curtain down on the pair’s iconic partnership in Paris.

42-year-old Dunlevy admits LA 2028 is a “long commitment” but could indeed add to her eight Paralympic medals.

The 2024 UCI Road and Para Cycling World Championships run until next Sunday, 29 September, with a total of 24 Irish riders in action.

Elsewhere yesterday, Ireland’s Tom Williamson secured a bronze medal at the Para Triathlon European Championships in Vichy, France.

Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
