Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win Paralympic silver in final race as duo

CYCLING LEGENDS KATIE-GEORGE Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won Ireland’s second medal of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, claiming silver in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit.

In their final race as a duo, Dunlevy and McCrystal clocked 3:21:315 to repeat the silver they won in the same event at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

This one was a far more unlikely feat, however: Dunlevy, 42, required surgery after breaking her collarbone in May and has been sick this week in Paris as recently as this morning.

McCrystal, 46, will retire from cycling as a two-time Paralympic silver medallist, while Dunlevy will now turn her attention to two events on the road, where she’ll partner with Linda Kelly.

Britain’s Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, who earlier broke the world record as the fastest qualifiers, won this gold-medal showdown with just over two seconds to spare, but silver was a triumph for Dunlevy and McCrystal given their bumpy road to Paris.

Dunlevy and McCrystal poured it all out and led the race until the final three laps, by which point the incredible Unwin narrowed the gap and eventually overtook the Irish pair.

Britain’s world-record-breaking crew nailed their splits and timed their run to perfection. They trailed the Irish bike by 1.081 seconds after the first kilometre, and Dunlevy and McCrystal extended that advantage fractionally over the second.

But Unwin and Holl pressed hard over the last 1,000 metres to open up a lead of their own with a couple of laps remaining.

They finished in 3:19:149, just over two seconds clear of Dunlevy and McCrystal who had put so much into the first 2,500 metres in an effort to build an unassailable lead.

Earlier, Martin Gordon and pilot Eoin Mullen repeated their feat from Tokyo and finished fifth in the the final of the men’s B 1000m Time Trial.

Gordon and Mullen had earlier come home in a national-record 1:01.158 to finish as the fifth-fastest qualifiers, with six bikes making it through to the showpiece.

The Irish bike was slightly slower in the final, recording a time of 1:01.520 to claim fifth.