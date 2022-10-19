Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Katie McCabe's Arsenal run amok in Champions League with crushing 5-1 defeat of Lyon

England star Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, scored twice on a comfortable night.

40 minutes ago 1,036 Views 0 Comments
Katie McCabe puts in a tackle.
Katie McCabe puts in a tackle.
Image: James Whitehead

ARSENAL MADE A spectacular start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France.

England star Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of intent in the tournament.

Lyon, winners of the Champions League on eight occasions, had no answer as Arsenal swept them aside through first-half goals from Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum and Mead.

Foord and Mead then added further goals during a two-minute spell in the second-half to leave Lyon in disarray as they suffered just a second loss in their last 83 home games.

olympique-lyonnais-v-arsenal-uefa-womens-champions-league-group-stage-groupama-stadium Beth Mead (9 Arsenal) celebrates with Katie McCabe (left). Source: Daniela Porcelli

Arsenal carried the confidence generated by an unbeaten start to their Women’s Super League campaign with them into Europe.

And it put them immediately on the front foot in a group that also includes Juventus and Zurich, as Arsenal chase a second Champions League title – 15 years after the first.

The Gunners enjoyed a stunning opening at Stade des Lumieres, rocking their hosts with two goals in the first 22 minutes.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Foord struck the opener following quality approach work by Mead, then Maanum’s shot made it 2-0 as Lyon found themselves well and truly on the back foot.

olympique-lyonnais-v-arsenal-uefa-womens-champions-league-group-stage-groupama-stadium Beth Mead (9) celebrates the third goal. Source: Daniela Porcelli

Although Melvine Malard cut the deficit after 27 minutes, Arsenal secured a 3-1 interval lead when Mead’s free-kick found the net and gave the defending champions a mountain to climb.

And Lyon had no way back, as the contest turned into a rout with Foord and Mead completing an Arsenal procession.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie