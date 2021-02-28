BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland captain McCabe scores a belter as Arsenal return to winning ways

Katie McCabe, take a bow…

By Emma Duffy Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 4:30 PM
Katie McCabe celebrating with her team-mates.
Image: Arsenal WFC.
Image: Arsenal WFC.

KATIE MCCABE’S SPECTACULAR goal lit up Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League [WSL] this afternoon.

The Ireland captain was excellent throughout, but her cracking finish in the 73rd minute was certainly the highlight as the Gunners got back to winning ways and recorded their first victory of 2021.

McCabe found herself in a pocket of space, took aim from 25 yards or so out and found the top corner with a rocket of a shot:

Hugely influential on the game from left back, the 25-year-old Dubliner also finished up with an assist after her pinpoint — and perfectly-weighted — cross found substitute Lisa Evans, who headed home in the 88th minute to wrap up proceedings (watch below).

Dutch sensation Vivianne Miedema and captain Jordan Nobbs scored Arsenal’s two other goals, all four coming in the second half.

In this afternoon’s only other WSL fixture involving Irish internationals, there was disappointment for Harriet Scott and Ruesha Littlejohn as Birmingham City fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Sam Mewis was on the double for second-place City either side of the break, before Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir added two more to keep their title bid going strong.

Captain Scott played the 90-plus for the Blues, while Littlejohn was substituted just before the final whistle, having been booked in the 62nd minute.

Two other Irish internationals, Megan Campbell and Tyler Toland, are on the books at City, but Campbell has been absent from the squad for some time now through injury while Toland is on loan at Glasgow City. 

Elsewhere, Everton were 3-2 winners over Tottenham Hotspur, as all three away sides won in today’s WSL action.

Reigning champions Chelsea are currently top of the table on 38 points, City are two back on 36 and then it’s Manchester United on 32. McCabe’s Arsenal are fourth on 26, the 2018/19 champions struggling this season.

Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

