McCabe bags brilliant goal as Arsenal rally to edge seven-goal battle

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe scored a brilliant goal as Arsenal rallied from two down to edge a seven-goal Women’s Super League thriller against West Ham.

The Hammers unexpectedly went two goals ahead, both from Amber Tysiak, inside 12 minutes before the Gunners hit back to claim a 4-3 victory.

Chloe Kelly registered her first goal in her second spell at Arsenal just before half-time only for Shekiera Martinez to restore the Hammers’ two-goal advantage.

However, the Arsenal response was immediate with McCabe and Leah Williamson drawing the hosts level inside seven minutes and Mariona Caldentey’s 62nd-minute penalty – after a handball by Kirsty Smith – proved the winner.

It’s McCabe’s first WSL goal this season, and third from an Irish player following Anna Patten and Leanne Kiernan efforts.

What a goal from Katie McCabe! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/se5Base8rT — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) March 2, 2025

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten record in the league by hitting back to scrape a 2-2 draw away to Brighton thanks to Lauren James’ second-half equaliser.

Sonia Bompastor handed a debut to world-record signing Naomi Girma and her side took the lead against the run of play when Sandy Baltimore volleyed in.

Marisa Olislagers and captain Vicky Losada turned the game around to put the Seagulls ahead at half-time and on course for a shock first win in seven league games, only for James to snatch a point for the league leaders in the 61st minute.

Ireland’s Caitlin Hayes was introduced as a late sub for Brighton.

Meanwhile, Aoife Mannion played the full game for Man United in their 2-0 win v Leicester. Second-placed United extend their winning run in the WSL to seven games as two first-half goals moved them to within five points of the top.

Melvine Malard opened the scoring with a cool finish past Janina Leitzig and then turned provider for Leah Galton to double the lead with a low strike moments before the break.

There was plenty of Irish interest in the clash of Aston Villa and Everton, which the Everton won 2-0. Patten played the full game for Villa while Courtney Brosnan and Heather Payne started for the Toffees, who claimed their first away league victory of the season.

The hosts could have drawn level on points with Everton had they landed a rare victory but remain 11th in the table after goals from Maren Mjelde and Honoka Hayashi in each half at Villa Park.

Abbie Larkin earned rare start for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, while Izzy Atkinson was back on bench. Kiernan and Niamh Fahey were absent from the Liverpool matchday squad through injury.

The Reds shrugged off the sacking of manager Matt Beard to claim the victory over Palace, for whom new boss Leif Smerud was taking charge for the first time after replacing the sacked Laura Kaminski on Saturday.

Beard’s second term at the club was ended on Thursday after managing just four league wins all season.

His assistant Amber Whiteley — who was recently added to Carla Ward’s Ireland staff — was placed in temporary charge and oversaw only a second victory in the last eight league fixtures, thanks to Yasmine Matthews’ early goal.

Meanwhile in the Championship, Lucy Quinn bagged a brace as Birmingham City won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers. Quinn scored in the 11th and 25th minutes to send the Blues three points clear at the top of the table.

Amber Barrett and Emily Kraft were among the other Irish goalscorers this weekend, in Belgium and Scotland respectively.

Additional reporting by Emma Duffy.