Katie McCabe nets first goal of season as Arsenal advance in League Cup
KATIE McCABE NETTED her first goal of the season as Arsenal booked their place in the Women’s League Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.
McCabe scored Arsenal’s second goal as the London side turned in a dominant second-half performance to make in 10 wins in a row in all competitions.
Frida Maanum, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Mariona Caldentey were also on target as the defending champions got their Cup campaign underway in style.
Maanum opened the scoring in the 65th minute.
McCabe then doubled their lead with a tidy finish following a smart team move.
Cooney-Cross found the top corner to make in 3-0 before Caldentey scored from distance.
Arsenal will now host Manchester City in the semi-finals on 5 February.
City were 2-1 winners over Manchester United, with Ireland’s Aoife Mannion on the losing side.
Dubliner Eleanor Ryan Doyle started for Durham as they lost 5-0 to Chelsea, while West Ham came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1. Chelsea will host West Ham in the other semi-final.
