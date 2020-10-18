Watch: Katie McCabe cracks a beauty in off the post for Arsenal

OH MY WORD 🤩☄️



IRELAND MIDFIELDER KATIE McCabe got Arsenal off to a roaring start in today’s Women’s Super League derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dubliner stood over an early free-kick from a tight angle right of the penalty area and whipped a vicious inswinger that cracked the top of the post before hitting the net.

The Gunners are well on top and the prolific Vivianne Miedema struck her 50th WSL goal before Caitlin Foord brought the advantage to 3-0.