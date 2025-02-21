'It wasn't good enough': McCabe adds to FAI criticism following Colin Healy controversy

IRELAND CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe has called on the FAI to review their processes in the wake of Colin Healy’s acrimonious exit.

McCabe confirmed she did not take part in the review in which the FAI board decided not to offer manager Eileen Gleeson and assistant coach Healy new contracts following Ireland’s failure to qualify for Euro 2025.

Healy later went public with a blistering statement, slamming the FAI over what he believes is a lack of “transparency and compassion”, and claiming chief football officer Marc Canham broke a verbal agreement in relieving him of his duties.

In response, Canham insisted that Healy wasn’t given “any absolute guarantees or assurances” that his contract would be renewed.

Speaking on Thursday for the first time since Healy’s departure, McCabe made clear her disappointment at how he was treated, and reiterated the “hurt” felt by Ireland’s players.

“Colin is such a genuinely honest, passionate guy who loved representing his country from a coaching point of view,” said McCabe. “We learnt so much from him over the 18 months, as well as Eileen.

“Do I agree with how the process went? No. But for us now as players we need to move on from it, we need to move forward, and I think within the Association, they need to review those processes and how they can do it better, because ultimately it wasn’t good enough.

“For Colin to be so outspoken, it’s out of his character, because he is such a quiet man who we all respected so much. So it hurt a lot of the players, seeing that sort of treatment and what was said in the statement. Having spoken to him as well, personally, yeah, I was disappointed. But for us now, we can’t dwell on it too much. We need to move forward, we need to respect the new management that’s in place and work forward now.”

Asked directly if she was involved in the FAI review after the Euro 2025 campaign ended, McCabe said:

“No. I wasn’t due to the fact I was in Norway [for a Champions League game with Arsenal] at the time and didn’t get to speak to them in time.”

Former Ireland assistant coach Colin Healy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe confirmed she was asked for her view but “didn’t get to make that call in time” due to her club playing schedule.

“I’ve had internal conversations with the FAI off the back of that. And they understand my feelings towards the whole process and the review,” the skipper added.

Meanwhile, McCabe — who is in line to captain Ireland for the 65th time on her 94th cap against Türkiye tonight — opened up on the heartbreaking play-off defeat to Wales.

Having told The 42 it was “devastating” and “one of the worst feelings I have had in my life,” the Dubliner reflected on her own game following December’s second leg loss at the Aviva Stadium.

McCabe was booked early on, and was lucky not to have been sent off by half time. She insists the early yellow card did not affect her performance.

“No. Like any player, if you take an early booking, you’re on a fine line. It’s just making sure you can’t put a foot wrong.

“It never came into my head. As you know, I’m a player who plays 100%. I wear my heart on my sleeve whenever I’m representing Ireland, or Arsenal. I’m a physical player who doesn’t shy away from a challenge. Some officials don’t like, it, some don’t mind it. I’ve to respect that.”