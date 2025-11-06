Katie McCabe nominated for Fifa world team of the year again

KATIE MCCABE HAS again been nominated among the defenders for ‘The Best Fifa Women’s 11’.

The awards recognise the best players in the world in their positions – with fans voting on their all-star teams from a pool of nominees.

The Ireland and Arsenal star is among the 22 defenders shortlisted for the fans’ vote, having previously been nominated in 2024.

22 goalkeepers, midfielders and forwards are also shortlisted, with players performances from 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025 considered in the selection process.

During that time, McCabe helped Arsenal to Uefa Women’s Champions League glory.

She won her 100th cap for Ireland last week in their crucial Nations League playoff win over Belgium.

After Ireland drew France, Netherlands and Poland in the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, Carla Ward was asked about McCabe’s importance for the campaign ahead.

“Massively important,” the Ireland manager said. “As is Denise O’Sullivan and some other senior players, When Denise and Katie tick, the team ticks.

“What Katie did, certainly in this last window, the way she led this group was sensational.

“I said that post-game, I think she was brilliant in both games. I think the second half of the second game, people might not talk about as much as the first game, but actually her second half performance against Belgium was nothing short of sensational, it really was.”