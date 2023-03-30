Boost for Ireland as Katie McCabe avoids long-term injury ahead of World Cup - report

KATIE MCCABE REMAINS on track to lead the Republic of Ireland to this summer’s World Cup after avoiding a long-term injury in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final.

The Irish captain limped off in the closing minutes of the Gunners’ victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates last night, and underwent a scan today.

The Irish Indepedent is reporting that the injury will not keep McCabe on the sidelines for a lengthy spell.

The Dubliner starred for Jonas Eidevall’s side as they came from behind to win 2-1 on aggregate on Wednesday, but needed to be helped off the pitch in the 89th minute and was pictured after the game on crutches and wearing a protective boot on her left foot.

It remains to be seen whether McCabe will be involved in Ireland’s upcoming back-to-back friendlies against the USA.

Vera Pauw is due to name her squad for the glamour double-header away to the world champions on 8 and 11 April tomorrow, and they fly to Texas on Monday.

It’s the Girls In Green’s last overseas camp before World Cup preparations ramp up in Dublin in June. Pauw’s side play Zambia and France in send-off friendlies at Tallaght Stadium on 22 June and 6 July respectively.

Pauw’s side face co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria in Group B at their first-ever major tournament. They open their campaign against the Matildas in Sydney on 20 July, before travelling to Perth to play Canada on the 26th and rounding off the group stages back at their Brisbane base against Nigeria on the 31st.

The Independent reports McCabe is a major doubt for Arsenal’s crucial WSL game against Manchester City on Sunday, but it’s understood the club’s medical staff will try to have the 27-year-old back in action for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final away to Wolfsburg on 22 April.

Wolfsburg beat PSG 1-0 at Parc des Princes earlier this evening to advance, the sides previously drawing 1-1 in Germany. Chelsea overcame reigning champions Lyon after a dramatic penalty shootout at Stamford Bridge tonight, and they’ll face Barcelona in the other semi-final.