No immediate concern around Katie McCabe as Ireland depart for World Cup

KATIE MCCABE REMAINS on course to captain the Republic of Ireland at their first-ever World Cup despite an injury scare last night.

The 42 understands there are no immediate concerns around McCabe after the Arsenal star rolled her ankle in the 3-0 defeat to France at Tallaght Stadium.

The impact came early in the game, but she played on for 15 minutes before she was substituted in the 31st minute. It appeared precautionary; McCabe walked off without any discomfort, and watched the remainder of the action.

Manager Vera Pauw seemed positive afterwards, telling RTÉ television: “We will see how it goes, hopefully not too bad.”

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, she elaborated: “Katie, it’s a blow but I hope things are okay. We don’t know. I don’t know more than you do because I’ve not been in the dressing room. The doctor has to see it and have the first assessment still.

“She played for 15 minutes with it. We saw limping, so we needed to take her off.”

It’s believed are no fresh injury concerns ahead of departure for Australia, with Sinead Farrelly and Megan Connolly substituted late on after suffering with cramp.

The 23-strong squad and three training players fly to Brisbane in two groups today and tomorrow so everyone can travel business class.

“Half of the group fly on Saturday because there’s not enough business class seats on the flight,” Pauw explained after last night’s defeat, which was played in front of a record attendance of 7,633.

“There’s a family brunch for all at the hotel tomorrow and then we go to the airport.”

Ireland base themselves in Brisbane ahead of Group B showdowns against the Matildas in Sydney (20 July), Canada in Perth (26 July) and Nigeria back on the Gold Coast (31 July). A behind-closed-doors game against Colombia is pencilled in for next Friday.