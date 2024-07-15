Lyon rumours of interest 'really nice' but I'm an Arsenal player - McCabe

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Katie McCabe has moved to dismiss rumours of a potential move to Lyon.

McCabe signed a new deal with Arsenal last year but a report from The Athletic says that Lyon have identified McCabe as a “firm target” this summer.

The Dubliner said the speculation is “really nice” but stated that she is an “Arsenal player” and emphasised her respect for the fans and the club who she joined in 2015.

The Ireland skipper missed her side’s Euro 2025 qualifier against England last week due to suspension, and insisted that her focus is on her international duty this week as Eileen Gleeson’s side welcome France to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I’ve obviously full concentration on being with Ireland and our game prep for tomorrow,” she told the media at Cork GAA’s home ground where her team will train today before tomorrow’s crucial game. France are aiming to top the group while Ireland are concentrating on securing a seeded place for play-offs.

“I’ve seen the rumours and for a club like Lyon to be interested, it’s really nice, but I’m an Arsenal player. I have been for a long time and full respect to my Arsenal fans and teammates and the club as a whole and that’s the way it’ll be.”

Lyon won their 17th French title last season and reached the Champions League final this year where they were denied a ninth crown following a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.

When asked by The42 if McCabe is happy at Arsenal, she replied:

“As I said, I’m an Arsenal player coming up to nearly nine years now. I love the club, I love what we have been able to do and the trajectory we went on. As I said, I’m an Arsenal player and that’s about it really, yeah.”

McCabe returns in the wake of a joint investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ into alleged historical abuse in Irish football. Women involved in the sport in the 1990s have made allegations of unwanted sexual advances, sexual abuse and bullying by a number of male coaches. The RTÉ Investigates: Girls In Green documentary was aired last week while a Garda investigation is underway. The coaches in question deny the allegations.

Denise O’Sullivan expressed her solidarity with the women who made the allegations while McCabe echoed her teammate’s position and said she found the documentary difficult to watch.

“I felt a lot of different emotions. I really felt for the players coming out and sharing their story. To have the courage to do that after so long, 20-25 years I think it was, the courage they’ve shown to come out and speak about those things that should never, ever have happened while those women were playing football and doing so to ensure it never happens again.”

McCabe continued by saying that she is “lucky” that she never experienced anything similar in terms of treatment throughout her own playing career and noted that safeguarding protocols are in place for the current national team. She also explained that although she has not communicated with the women involved, she has sent a message to the group via Stephen McGuinness of the PFAI.

McCabe added that she is happy to be available for selection again for Ireland after the conclusion of her one-match ban. The England game offered her a “different perspective” as an observer rather than a participant in the game in Norwich. When asked to elaborate on how she engaged with the team, she said “they are kind of things I will keep to myself,” but added that she accepted her position and was happy to support the team.

“All in all I was really, really happy with Julie-Ann Russell coming back in, [after] four years [away], baby Rosie, and she gets the goal, which the whole team deserved. We were absolutely thrilled for her.

“She’s [Rosie] been in with us since Monday last week. She didn’t travel to England, but it’s really, really nice. I think Eileen and the staff have done a great job integrating Julie-Ann and her partner and baby Rosie in. They’ve got our full support. It’s really nice to come into the meal room and see Rosie. All the girls love it. She’s got lots of new aunties.”

Cork is alive with excitement at the moment as the county prepares for the hurlers to contest the All-Ireland final against Clare this Sunday. Some 14,500 tickets have been sold for the France game, and McCabe is eager to provide the locals with another major sporting fixture to immerse themselves in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I’m really excited. I’ve never played in Cork before at senior level. I’ve heard good things from the older girls, of course, Denise O’Sullivan in particular. We’re not in Dublin for the first time in quite some time, I think it’s over 10 years maybe, but I’m excited. It’s been a nice feel around the town.

“We know there is a big appetite for it so all I can say to the people of Cork is to come out and come support us, come watch us and cheer us on for a really exciting game.”

