Tottenham loanee stars as Leeds return to the top of the Championship

MANOR SALOMON scored one goal and created another for Jayden Bogle as Leeds deservedly beat Preston 2-1 to return to the Championship summit.

Tottenham loanee Solomon opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a delightful right-footed shot from 18 yards, which flew into the far corner.

Two minutes later, Paul Heckingbottom’s visitors equalised with a superb strike from Kaine Kesler-Hayden, but Leeds soon restored their advantage when Solomon crossed from the left and Bogle fired home.

Bogle’s 13th-minute winner — his sixth since joining Leeds from Sheffield United last summer — drew Daniel Farke’s men level on points with Burnley but above them on points difference.

And, to the delight of a packed Elland Road, they now sit five clear of third-placed Sheffield United with four games to play, with the Blades going down at Plymouth while this game was going on.

Leeds led when Solomon collected a short pass from Ilia Gruev on the left-hand side of Preston’s 18-yard box and curled a dipping right-foot shot past David Cornell and into the far corner.

Solomon’s eighth goal for Leeds raised the roof at a sun-drenched Elland Road, but two minutes later, the home fans were left stunned when Kesler-Hayden levelled.

The on-loan Villa man took a neat pass from Mads Frokjær-Jensen on the right-hand side of the penalty box.

He then drove at Leeds left-back Junior Firpo before cutting inside and hitting a fizzing left-footed shot past Karl Darlow.

It was a fine goal, but Leeds steadied themselves and regained the advantage in the 13th minute when Solomon turned provider for Bogle.

The winger created the space to deliver a dangerous left-footed cross from the left flank, and Bogle arrived between two Preston defenders to fire home from inside the six-yard box.

Leeds soon went close to a third when Joel Piroe hit a low, left-footed shot which flashed just wide of the right-hand post.

Ten minutes later, Willy Gnonto went close with a powerful, right-footed shot from 18 yards, which Cornell pushed aside for a corner.

Leeds went close to a third again in the 34th minute when Firpo’s low cross from the left deflected into the path of Piroe, whose close-range shot drew a vital block from Lewis Gibson.

Then it was Brenden Aaronson’s turn to threaten Preston’s goal with a close-range shot, which was saved before the American failed to head in the rebound.

In the second minute of first-half added time, Piroe blazed wide from Gnonto’s cross, and after the break, Darlow produced a smart save to keep out Ben Whiteman’s fizzing shot.

At the other end, Piroe sent another low effort just wide before hitting the bar from point-blank range in the 55th minute from Solomon’s left-wing cross.

Twelve minutes later, Solomon saw a left-footed shot tipped around a post by Cornell for a corner, which led to Gruev firing wide from close range.

In the final quarter, Darlow conceded a free kick after punching the ball clear just outside his 18-yard box.

But Preston could not make it pay as Leeds held on for another precious victory, which should have been more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.