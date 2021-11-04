Ireland captain and Arsenal star McCabe named WSL Player of the Month for October

Katie McCabe facing Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend. Source: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain and Arsenal star Katie McCabe has been named Barclays FA Women’s Super League [WSL] Player of the Month for October.

McCabe is enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment, and has been excellent for the Gunners in the English top-flight.

The versatile Dubliner, who has developed into a world-class left-sided player, has played a central role in helping the WSL leaders to a 100% record so far this season.

The 26-year-old has really impressed on the attacking front, chipping in with some stunning goals and assists, while also proving defensively solid for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

McCabe scored screamers in the league against Aston Villa and Everton last month, picking up the Sky Sports Player of the Match in the latter fixture, in which she also provided an assist.

The Kilnamanagh native was influential in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton as her side booked their ticket to face Chelsea in Wembley, and has also starred in the Champions League.

It’s been a successful few weeks on the international front for the Girls In Green’s skipper, too, sparkling in the monumental World Cup qualifier win in Finland, and in the narrow defeat to Sweden.

She’ll play a key role once again as Vera Pauw’s side welcome Slovakia and Georgia to Tallgaht Stadium on 25 and 30 November respectively, as the bid to reach a first-ever major tournament in Australia and New Zealand 2023 continues.

McCabe has recently come in for high praise from near and far; legendary figures Ian Wright and Paul McGrath two eye-catching names to hail the former Raheny United player, who joined Arsenal in 2015.

She is also nominated for the PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Month for October.

This morning’s news comes after Leanne Kiernan was named FA Women’s Championship Player of the Week yesterday, after scoring another brilliant brace for Liverpool as she continues her own incredible form in England’s second-tier.