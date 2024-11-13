Katie Mullan steps down as Ireland captain

KATIE MULLAN is stepping down as Ireland captain, it has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old made her Ireland debut in 2012 and was appointed captain in 2017. She also represented Ballymoney HC at an early age and subsequently lined out for EY Hockey League Division 1’s UCD Ladies Hockey Club in Dublin.

“Captaining Ireland has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life,” Mullan said in a statement released today. “For eight unforgettable years, I’ve always focused on what’s best for the team and this decision is no different. I believe the time is right for me to pass on the armband. I’m not ready to retire from playing, as I feel I still have much more to give to the Irish shirt. It’s an exciting time ahead.

“Whilst I have been blessed to lead the team on some of the most historic days in Irish sport, the role has presented many challenges and moments of isolation. I am incredibly grateful to my support network for being there through the thick and thin: my parents, Brian and Cathryn, my four siblings, and granny Joy, my number one fan.”

Mullan has played a key part in historic moments for the national team, helping them reach the 2018 World Cup final and competing at the Olympics for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“In 2018 we witnessed the potential for the sport but we are still some distance off realising it,” the Derry-born forward added. “In my next chapter, I endeavour to continue helping drive the sport to new heights.”