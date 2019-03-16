This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taylor overcomes career-toughest test to stop Volante and win third world title

After a thrilling encounter, Taylor is now the IBF, WBA and WBO World lightweight champion.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 3:08 AM
58 minutes ago 2,439 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546033
And still, and new!
Image: AP/PA Images
And still, and new!
And still, and new!
Image: AP/PA Images

Gavan Casey reports from Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

KATIE TAYLOR has become the first-ever Irish fighter in the four-belt era to hold three major titles simultaneously after stopping Rose Volante in the ninth round of a career-toughest test in Philadelphia.

In a gruelling affair, Taylor took plenty of punishment — particularly early doors — before turning the screw and battering the teak-tough ‘Queen Rose’ into submission.

Volante, who during Thursday’s staredown warned Taylor, ‘I’m here’, wasn’t lying. She played her part in a thrilling exhibition of boxing before being spared by referee Benjy Estevez after nine rounds of physical punishment, her face bloodied and bruised.

Taylor entered the ring to a mash-up of James Brown’s ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’ and U2′s ‘Vertigo’, and would later inflict upon Volante a sensation of spinning dizziness as well as a first career defeat.

But it was Volante who began with the intention of delivering some pain, marching Taylor backwards and landing a couple of noteworthy overhand rights.

Taylor then buzzed the Brazilian with a right of her own before detonating her first proper combination and catching Volante on the top of her head with the left forearm, decking the 36-year-old with about a minute to go in the first.

Volante beat the count handily and saw out the round with minimal fuss.

They exchanged big right hands to start the second, Volante’s the more thudding and budging Taylor backwards.

Taylor controlled most of the sophomore stanza with better head movement and timing, but drew gasps from a partisan crowd seconds before the bell as she lost her footing slightly and took three to the midriff for her troubles.

The Irish champion was more tentative in the third, moving with caution — mostly backwards — and getting off a nice left hook in the clinch as a riposte to fleeting Volante success.

Volante was a menace on the counter throughout and, to her credit, kept her chin tucked beneath a tight guard.

Taylor had to get creative in order to find skin. She did, loosening up slightly in the middle rounds and finding a home for two- and three- punch combos.

Volante remained dangerous but Taylor stepped on the gas in the fifth, ripping the older woman to the body. Volante winced in pain on more than one occasion as Taylor’s left hook landed bullet-like below her rib cage, forcing the WBO champion’s right hand downwards in an instinctive bid to protect her side. Taylor then moved upstairs and landed a series of crisp shots, forcing the heavy-breathing Sao Paulo resident to dig deep.

Taylor eased off in quieter sixth and seventh rounds, pot-shotting those into the bank.

She exploded into action to start the eighth, however, tearing into her foe with a searing seven- or eight-shot fusillade to both decks. Volante was on the brink but stood tough, gasping for air but crucially grasping Taylor in a round-saving clinch.

Taylor again brought the hurt at the tail-end of that verse, walking the tired South American down with a four-punch assault to the head. She had seen off Volante’s best and found her own groove. Volante, meanwhile, was beginning to throw the odd glance towards her corner, perhaps hinting they could do her a favour.

The stoppage was taken out of their hands soon afterwards, in the ninth. It was sudden, and Volante was probably in no more trouble than she had been a round previously, but her face was in bits. Neither she nor her corner complained when referee Benjy Esteves came to her aid.

Volante slumped onto her stool, destroyed. Taylor stood proudly at centre-ring, thumping her chest and roaring to a crowd which rose to meet her.

As the Bray woman was confirmed by MC Michael Buffer as the still the holder of the IBF and WBA titles, and the new owner of the WBO strap, Volante burst into tears, hugging each member of her four-man corner for a prolonged spell each.

For the history-making Taylor, it’s onwards and upwards towards a clash with WBC queen Delfine Persoon for the undisputed lightweight world title. For Volante, it’s back to the drawing board, but on tonight’s evidence she’ll win more world-title fights than she loses.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    '1883?' Eddie Jones pokes a little fun at Scotland's winless run in Twickenham
    Ireland rugby team share 'heartfelt sympathies' with Christchurch after shootings
    'You’d have to ask the Irish guys what their mentality is' - Roof stays open in Cardiff
    CHELTENHAM
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    Al Boum Photo delivers a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for Willie Mullins
    4 things to look out for on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Aubameyang completes Arsenal's Europa League comeback against Rennes
    Giroud hat-trick helps Chelsea ease into Europa League quarters
    Birmingham and Arsenal charged over pitch invasions
    IRELAND
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    'He's the complete package and I'm delighted to have him alongside us'
    Wales motivated to seize Grand Slam chance - Gatland
    Henderson set for 'few weeks' sidelined as Schmidt signals intent in Cardiff
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    'I find it strange' - Germany boss bristles at questions about axed Bayern Munich trio
    As he turns 30, a look at Theo Walcott's weird and disappointing career
    Solskjaer offers old friend Scholes invite after Oldham departure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie