Taylor could be a bigger star but she's not interested in talking rubbish, says Hearn

EDDIE HEARN BELIEVES Katie Taylor has the capacity to become a global star, but knows she won’t do it at the cost of her integrity.

Taylor’s promoter also claims that if she can beat Belgium’s Delfine Persoon in their undisputed world-title clash at Madison Square Garden this Saturday night, she should be considered one of the top-five pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, male or female.

The Bray woman is seeking to add the WBC and Ring Magazine titles to the WBA, IBF and WBO straps already in her possession, but faces a career-toughest opponent in what she believes to be a career-biggest fight in New York.

“She could be a bigger star but it’s endearing [that she doesn't try to be],” said Hearn.

“That’s part of her qualities and her attraction: she’s this quiet little girl who hides away and lives like a monk to achieve what she wants to achieve.

She could be like the Ronda Rouseys of this world, but she’s not interested in talking rubbish and cheap publicity stunts, and that’s one of the reasons we love her. If she did she could fill this place [Madison Square Garden] on her own.

“She’s turned down sponsorship deals and turned down media opportunities, but I admire that because that’s what she’s about.

“She’s my favourite fighter because I’ve never met anyone more driven and single-minded. She’ll do exactly what she wants to do; her whole life revolves around boxing and she won’t do anything that gets in the way of her boxing or her training.

The atmosphere in the arena will be phenomenal. When she fights now the numbers are huge. She’s selling tickets, everyone in Ireland’s watching. We’re underestimating the draw of Katie Taylor: every time she’s boxed in America she’s stolen the show, and she may well do it again on Saturday.

Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor at a press conference to announce her move to the professional ranks in 2016. Source: Niall Carson

“For her to say this is the biggest moment of her career shows you how important it is,” Hearn added.

“Hopefully she gets the win.