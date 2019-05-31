This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taylor could be a bigger star but she's not interested in talking rubbish, says Hearn

The Bray woman’s promoter believes she’ll be top five pound-for-pound, male or female, if she beats Delfine Persoon.

By Gavan Casey Friday 31 May 2019, 6:55 PM
29 minutes ago 444 Views 1 Comment
Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn shake hands during Wednesday's press conference in New York.
Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn shake hands during Wednesday's press conference in New York.
Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn shake hands during Wednesday's press conference in New York.

EDDIE HEARN BELIEVES Katie Taylor has the capacity to become a global star, but knows she won’t do it at the cost of her integrity.

Taylor’s promoter also claims that if she can beat Belgium’s Delfine Persoon in their undisputed world-title clash at Madison Square Garden this Saturday night, she should be considered one of the top-five pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, male or female.

The Bray woman is seeking to add the WBC and Ring Magazine titles to the WBA, IBF and WBO straps already in her possession, but faces a career-toughest opponent in what she believes to be a career-biggest fight in New York.

“She could be a bigger star but it’s endearing [that she doesn't try to be],” said Hearn.

“That’s part of her qualities and her attraction: she’s this quiet little girl who hides away and lives like a monk to achieve what she wants to achieve.

She could be like the Ronda Rouseys of this world, but she’s not interested in talking rubbish and cheap publicity stunts, and that’s one of the reasons we love her. If she did she could fill this place [Madison Square Garden] on her own.

“She’s turned down sponsorship deals and turned down media opportunities, but I admire that because that’s what she’s about.

“She’s my favourite fighter because I’ve never met anyone more driven and single-minded. She’ll do exactly what she wants to do; her whole life revolves around boxing and she won’t do anything that gets in the way of her boxing or her training.

The atmosphere in the arena will be phenomenal. When she fights now the numbers are huge. She’s selling tickets, everyone in Ireland’s watching. We’re underestimating the draw of Katie Taylor: every time she’s boxed in America she’s stolen the show, and she may well do it again on Saturday.

Katie Taylor Press Conference - Dublin Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor at a press conference to announce her move to the professional ranks in 2016. Source: Niall Carson

“For her to say this is the biggest moment of her career shows you how important it is,” Hearn added.

“Hopefully she gets the win.

She’s still got to win on Saturday, but if she does she’s pound-for-pound the number one in women’s boxing, and the pound-for-pound best [I'll have worked with]. Blend them all in, she’s top five pound-for-pound, combining men and women.

‘This time she will meet an opponent who isn’t scared to punch back’

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

