Taylor warned to expect Ali v Frazier-type war if she steps up in weight to face Linardatou

KATIE TAYLOR HAS been warned by the manager of her prospective next opponent to expect a ferocious encounter should she decide to step up in weight in pursuit of a world title at 140 pounds.

As first revealed by The42 at the end of July, lightweight ruler Taylor and her team are intent on chasing undisputed-champion status a division above, with Dominican-born Greek WBO World light-welterweight champion Christina Linardatou being sounded out for a potential November clash with the Irish icon.

Linardatou’s manager Brian Cohen confirmed to Ireland’s leading boxing website, Irish-boxing.com, that an approach was made last month by his equivalents in Taylor’s corner, but as of now, the parties are yet to agree terms on a world-title showdown.

But if the fight does come to fruition — with London the tentative landing spot — Cohen expects his fighter and her adversary to produce a memorable occasion for the female fight code.

“Katie is a tremendous boxer,” Cohen told Irish-boxing. “She has a tremendous amateur pedigree. She’s very versatile and skilled. When you throw in Christina’s power, heart and determination, you have the making of a female superfight.

“As a boxing fan I would be very excited for a fight like this. It’s very reminiscent of a Frazier and Ali or a Steve Collins versus Nigel Benn fight.”

Cohen describes Linardatou [12-1, 6KOs] as “an absolute animal”. The adopted Greek’s sole defeat arrived at the hands of Taylor’s last opponent, former WBC World lightweight champion Delfine Persoon, on a unanimous decision in 2016.

Katie Taylor surrounded by her world-title belts at the County Club in Dunshaughlin. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

She won her world title in June against another fighter with an Irish connection — Australia’s Deedee Hobbs, who is managed by Irishmen Paul Keegan and Dennis Hogan’s DDP outift Down Under — and a fight versus Taylor would see her earn by far the largest purse of her five-year professional career.

That’s par for the course in women’s professional boxing, in which Taylor is by a significant margin the highest-paid protagonist. Cohen, meanwhile, views that as a positive provided her opponents also benefit from the financial bubble she has played a role in creating.

“I manage 11 females who have amassed a total of 23 championships,” he said.

Katie has definitely changed the financial landscape. The main changes on the female front would definitely be the purses, television and exposure. Katie has definitely helped in that sense.

“How can you not like Katie? She’s hell of a boxer, ambassador, but most of all a great person.

“She’s not a loudmouth to the effect that every time there is a camera in front of her face she doesn’t feel the need to tell everyone how great she is. She isn’t like another high-profile female boxer who I won’t mention her name!” he added, perhaps alluding to one of Taylor’s American contemporaries.

An announcement regarding Taylor’s next bout — be it versus Linardatou or otherwise — is expected to be made in the next two to three weeks.

