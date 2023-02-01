Katie Taylor's Croke Park dream is over due to costs, with homecoming set for 3Arena

KATIE TAYLOR’S DREAM of fighting in front of 80-odd-thousand Irish fans at Croke Park has all but ended due to the costs involved in renting the stadium.

The42 understands that Taylor’s long-awaited homecoming fight is now instead set to take place at Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 May, where her opponent should still be Amanda Serrano provided the Puerto Rican great comes through her undisputed featherweight title clash with Erika Cruz this Saturday night.

Taylor has travelled from her home in Vernon, Connecticut to New York to attend Serrano’s fight and a rematch of their Madison Square Garden classic last April will likely be officially announced from the same venue in the early hours of Sunday morning (Irish time) in the event that Serrano emerges victorious.

Croke Park will not be the venue when they meet again, however, after promoter Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing company were unable to reach financial terms with stadium officials for use of GAA HQ in May.

Hearn confirmed in an interview with Boxing King Media that talks between the parties had reached a dead end, his bones of contention including a claim that the home of Gaelic Games was three times more expensive to rent than Wembley Stadium.

“The fight won’t take place at Croke Park,” Hearn said. “We’ve done everything we can to [make it happen].

Ultimately and bizarrely, the cost of doing a show at Croke Park is three times more than Wembley.

“And people will say on social media, ‘Oh, pay the money, Hearn!’ It’s like, no, no: the fighters want this much money. If we do it at Croke Park, even with a sellout, with the cost that they want to charge, it’s not possible to give the fighters what they deserve.

“So, we will go to an arena in Ireland if we make Taylor-Serrano and if Serrano comes through on Saturday night.

One thing I promise is we will be in Ireland for Katie Taylor’s next fight. That will happen.

The42 understands that Matchroom and Croke Park agreed a ‘rental fee’ for the stadium’s usage as far back as November, but Hearn and co. subsequently received a list of additional operational charges which doubled the overall running cost.

These additional charges took Hearn and co. by surprise as they are typically included in the initial rental fee for English stadiums.

In his interview with Boxing King Media, Hearn acknowledged that a lot of the event costs — such as security and policing — “are outside of the control of Croke Park”, but added that “there’s a lot of costs that aren’t.”

The promoter also expressed his disappointment that the Irish government hadn’t lent further help to what would have been a generational Irish sporting event, just as they did for the Irish Women’s Open golf tournament at Dromoland Castle last year.

It’s understood that the previous Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers, was extremely receptive to the concept of a historic Taylor fight at Croke Park and had expressed a willingness to on behalf of his department to assist Matchroom in staging the bout. However, communication to that effect has all but ceased since Thomas Byrne succeeded Chambers as sports minister during December’s cabinet reshuffle.

“When you talk about ‘government help’ or ‘support’, people think that we shouldn’t be asking for that,” Hearn said.

I’m not having a pop at the Irish government but if the government are supporting sporting events — which they do — how can you not support an event that will quite simply be one of the greatest events in the history of Irish sport?

“It’s disappointing.”

Matchroom did explore other Irish stadiums as potential venues for a Taylor-headlined event but a combination of concert clashes, broadcast-date demands, and logistical issues proved insurmountable.

The reality of stadium costs — including the creation of purpose-built boxing infrastructure — and the boxers’ respective seven-figure purses dictate that the company would need to sell somewhere in the region of 50,000 tickets to merely break even on the event.

The comparatively low cost of renting the more ready-made 3Arena makes it the most feasible alternative, and Taylor’s 20 May bout at the 9,000-capacity indoor venue is likely to be confirmed soon.