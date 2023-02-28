Advertisement
Gary Carr/INPHO Taylor defeated Serrano in April 2022.
Katie Taylor's Dublin showdown against Amanda Serrano in doubt
The42 understands that Serrano and her team are concerned about an injury which may not heal in time to start a full camp ahead of 20 May.
1 hour ago

KATIE TAYLOR’S DUBLIN showdown against Amanda Serrano is in major doubt.

International Boxing News is reporting today that Serrano has pulled out of the highly-anticipated May rematch.

The42 understands that Serrano and her team are concerned about an injury which may not heal in time to start a full camp ahead of 20 May.

The fight was confirmed in early February after the Puerto Rican defeated Erika Cruz to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

Uncertainty had reigned over the venue, however, with the 3Arena set to stage the fight after extensive plans for a blockbuster homecoming in Croke Park fell through.

More to follow.

