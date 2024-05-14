'I cannot believe I'm sitting next to Mike Tyson' - Katie Taylor gearing up for Serrano rematch

KATIE TAYLOR SAYS it’s “a dream” to be fighting on the same card that will see Mike Tyson and Jake Paul collide at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this July.

Taylor and Amanda Serrano are included on the card in a long-anticipated rematch of their 2022 Madison Square Garden classic on Saturday, 20 July.

The card will be streamed live exclusively on Netflix and is expected to be one of the most-watched boxing events of all time. Taylor edged Serrano by majority decision in their first collision two years ago and the rematch will consist of 10 two-minute rounds as Taylor puts her undisputed light-welterweight (140lb) title on the line.

“He’s just a legend and icon on the sport,” Taylor said about Mike Tyson at a press conference in New York.

“And I fell in love with a sport in the nineties and Mike Tyson was the biggest name of boxing during that time. He was ferocious and is super exciting to watch and he’s a real historian as well. I love your knowledge of boxing. I love listening…. I just cannot believe I’m sitting next to Mike Tyson right now. I’m pinching myself.

“This is just a dream for me. I think last year my family had said to me, what do you want to do before I retire? Is there anything I want to achieve in a sport or anybody who I’d want to meet? And one of the things I said is I’d love to meet Mike Tyson and here you beside me, an icon of the sport, a legend of the sport. And this is just incredible.”

When the pair met in 2022, Taylor defeated the Puerto Rican to defend her undisputed lightweight (135lb) title. On the prospect of fighting at 140lb this time around, Taylor said she feels “really good at this weight.” Serrano admitted that it will be more challenging for her.

“Listen, everyone knows I’m the unified featherweight champion. I’ve said it many times, anything over that [weight], it’s hard for me. Obviously [at] 135, I [didn’t get the win against Katie], but for the opportunity to fight Katie Taylor [again], I took the fight [at] 140. Her team said, ‘you’ve got to do it at 140’.

“I really want the fight. The fight is for the fans, so greatness requires sacrifice. So once again, I’m sacrificing my body. I’m sacrificing everything to go up three divisions. The last time was two divisions. I believe I won.

“I heard Katie, I think going up another division, I can do the same thing. My power was going to come with me and this is a great opportunity for both of us and it is what it is. I just got to eat more.”

