Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano rescheduled for November

KATIE TAYLOR’S REMATCH with Amanda Serrano has been rescheduled to take place on Friday, 15 November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The highly anticipated rematch was in doubt last week following the news that the heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson had been postponed due to a health scare for Tyson. The former heavyweight champion required medical treatment during a flight just under two months away from his 20 July fight with Paul in Texas.

Most Valuable Promotions has now confirmed that the event will go ahead in November and will be shown live on Netflix.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Tyson said in a statement released today.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Mike Tyson. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, 15 November, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

