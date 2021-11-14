Taylor to face WBA no.1 contender in final hurdle before potential Serrano superfight

Katie Taylor in action against Jennifer Han in September.

Katie Taylor in action against Jennifer Han in September.

KATIE TAYLOR WILL defend her crowns in Liverpool next month against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova.

The fight has been announced this morning and will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday 11 December.

Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns against Shairpova, the WBA no. 1 contender.

The fight against her Kazakhstan opponent will take place before a potential superfight with Amanda Serrano in 2022.

Taylor cruised to another successful defence of her titles in September in Leeds at the Emerald Headingley Stadium, when she defeated USA’s Jennifer Han.

Sharipova has picked up titles at Super-Featherweight, Lightweight and Super-Lightweight since joining the professional ranks in May 2016. The 27-year-old is undefeated since a four-round points loss on her debut to Sofia Ochygava.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: