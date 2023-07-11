Katie Taylor's rematch with Chantelle Cameron likely for Dublin in November

KATIE TAYLOR’S HUGELY-ANTICIPATED rematch with Chantelle Cameron is likely to take place in November — with Taylor set to win the battle for home advantage.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Saturday 25 November in Dublin’s 3Arena is the “working date” for the rematch as Taylor looks to avenge her only professional defeat to date.

The Bray superstar’s long-awaited homecoming in May was spoiled when Cameron scored a majority decision to unify the super-lightweight division.

Taylor immediately pledged to activate the rematch clause in the fight contract, although it had been thought that a second fight could take place on home soil for Cameron in England.

Speaking to International Boxing News, Hearn confirmed that discussions are underway for “a really big card” stacked with Irish talent on 25 November.

The potential bouts include a rematch for Kildare’s Gary Cully, who was stopped quickly by Jose Felix Jr on the first Taylor-Cameron card, as well as a meeting between unbeaten Belfast talent Caoimhín Agyarko and former British champion Troy Williamson.

Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty, both of whom fought and won on the May card, are also being lined up by Hearn for November.