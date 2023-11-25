LIVE: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron II, World Super-Lightweight Championship

Gavan Casey is ringside at a sold-out 3Arena for us tonight, and while you’re counting down the final few minutes to ringwalk, here is his pre-fight preview:

It’s become clear that, having scrutinised her defeat to Cameron the first time around, Taylor has formed a narrative in her head that she gave too much of herself during the week’s lead-in back in May: too many interviews, too many promotional videos, too much pulling and dragging and acquiescing and feck-arseing.

She might well have a point, by the way. Even if she doesn’t, the alternative would be for Taylor to just accept that, at 37, and having ostensibly lived as a full-time boxer for two thirds of her life, her time might be up. And most boxers of her tenure will lean into every other possible caveat before submitting to that scary thought.

So, Taylor has opted for a bullshit-free week in search of the few per cent she was missing against Cameron six months ago. Saturday will provide her with conclusive answers, by hook or by a few of them.