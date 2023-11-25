LIVE: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron II, World Super-Lightweight Championship

Gavan Casey is ringside at a sold-out 3Arena for us tonight, and while you’re counting down the final few minutes to ringwalk, here is his pre-fight preview:
It’s become clear that, having scrutinised her defeat to Cameron the first time around, Taylor has formed a narrative in her head that she gave too much of herself during the week’s lead-in back in May: too many interviews, too many promotional videos, too much pulling and dragging and acquiescing and feck-arseing.
She might well have a point, by the way. Even if she doesn’t, the alternative would be for Taylor to just accept that, at 37, and having ostensibly lived as a full-time boxer for two thirds of her life, her time might be up. And most boxers of her tenure will lean into every other possible caveat before submitting to that scary thought.
So, Taylor has opted for a bullshit-free week in search of the few per cent she was missing against Cameron six months ago. Saturday will provide her with conclusive answers, by hook or by a few of them.
The champion is ready to go.
But now, it’s time for the main event, with ringwalk expected in the next 15 minutes or so.
A reminder, in case it’s needed: for the first time in her professional career, Katie Taylor takes to the ring as the underdog.
Earlier on the card, the Andy Lee-trained Paddy Donovan turned heads with a superb fourth-round stoppage against Danny Ball, while Thomas Carty stopped Dan Garber in the eighth and final round of their heavyweight tussle.
Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian Emmet Brennan stopped Jamie Brennan, while Belfast’s John Cooney scored a lightning stoppage against Liam Gaynor.
It has been a dream night for the Irish fighters in Dublin so far — including in the chief support bout, which has just finished, where Gary Cully banished his own demons with a split decision win over Reece Mould.
Here. We. Go.
At 37 years of age, and with 23 professional fights already under her belt, they really don’t come much bigger than this for Katie Taylor.
Six months ago, her long-overdue homecoming bout was ruined by Chantelle Cameron who came to Dublin and handed Taylor the first and only defeat of her pro career.
Cameron left the 3Arena that night with her own unbeaten record intact, and as the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.
Tonight, Cameron goes behind enemy lines again to try to repeat the trick, and send an unequivocal message about the changing of the guard.
Can Taylor settle the score? We’ll find out very shortly. Stay with us and you won’t miss a moment.