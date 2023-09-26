'Grateful I get the chance to rectify things' - Katie Taylor eager for Cameron rematch

KATIE TAYLOR SAYS she is grateful to have the opportunity to overturn the first defeat of her professional boxing career, when she is reunited with undisputed super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron in the ring this November.

Cameron stunned the Bray fighter at the 3 Arena in May which was billed to be a homecoming victory for Taylor. The pair faced each other again today ahead of their anticipated rematch, where Taylor will move up in weight again for the contest.

Cameron’s light-welterweight titles will be on the line for the bout while Taylor remains remains the undisputed champion a division below.

“I’m very grateful to have the chance for a rematch,” Taylor said at today’s press conference to launch the rematch at the 3 Arena on Saturday, 25 November.

“Not every fighter gets this opportunity, so I am grateful I get the chance to rectify things and I have been here before not as a pro, but as an amateur when I have suffered defeat, and I know how to make the necessary adjustments, to come back strong. As a Christian, resurrection is built into my mindset and it’s in my DNA, so I am just excited to have this rematch and I can’t wait to step back in there.

“Every single fight is a must-win and I think the attitude of every fighter is that the next fight is the most important one, regardless of what is on the line, but I am very aware that this fight is a must-win fight.”

Taylor added the first encounter was “very, very close”. The 37-year-old is confident that she will prevail at the second time of asking but expects another huge effort from Cameron.

“I am expecting the best of Chantelle, an improved Chantelle, and I am obviously expecting to improve my performance as well. I am going to adjust and make improvements but I believe I am going to win this fight and I don’t think that Chantelle can hurt me either. We shared ten rounds together, it was a great fight, and we’re both super-confident that we’ll win this time.

“Everyone could see that I wasn’t at my very best, but who cares? She won the fight, there’s no point in talking about the fight, I am just excited to be back in camp, I’ve got my head down and I am excited to be able to rectify things, a second chance and to be able fight at home again in Ireland is amazing.

“Boxing belongs at the forefront of Irish sport, it’s our most successful sport, so to have another chance for a massive fight here is so special and to have another history-making fight where I can become a two-time two-weight undisputed champion means it’s the biggest fight of my career so far.”

