'It is happening and it is next' - Katie Taylor aims for Croke Park summer homecoming

IN COMFORTABLE FASHION, Katie Taylor closed out 2022 with a unanimous decision against Buenos Aires boxer Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The surprise came post-fight, with a promise the undisputed lightweight champion will fight in Ireland next.

Taylor defended her WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine lightweight belts at the Wembley Arena and it was while watching ringside that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn spoke to his father about why Croke Park has to happen.

In the immediate aftermath of the London show, he announced it to the world. In the post-fight press conference, he doubled down.

Source: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

One goal, Croke Park for the Taylor-Serrano rematch.

“We feel Croke Park is filled for any fight but I still think we want to take a super fight there,” said Hearn. “It is not just about a celebration of Katie Taylor’s career, it is about the biggest fight available, what she has always been about.

“To do two fights, one at Madison Square Garden and one at Croke Park, it would be incredible. Serrano is definitely the target. We won’t wait for her because like Katie said after the interview, ‘no pressure.’

“We have kind of dug ourselves into a hole now. I’ve said it. It is happening and it is next. Whoever it is, it will be in Ireland.”

While a September date had been lined up for the rematch, Amanda Serrano put it on the long finger and took on Sarah Mahfoud in an IBF, WBO and WBC featherweight title unification last month.

In the meantime, Hearn filed a $100 million lawsuit against Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul of Most Valuable Promotions, after the American accused Matchroom of paying off a boxing judge. He maintained that matter is separate from the blockbuster bout.

“We will sort that out. You can’t let people take liberties. We can’t as businessmen just have a fight. We actually could with Jake Paul but I’d probably get knocked out so that is no good.

“You have to protect yourself like you would in a fight. We have built a very impressive business that means a lot to our family. We are not going to have people come in and accuse us of bribery with judges because he wants to get some views on his YouTube.”

Taylor for her part was content with an entertaining if one-sided win. This was about staying on course for Croke Park and keeping busy, particularly if an outdoor stadium fight means she may have to wait until May at the earliest.

“We obviously had a deal sealed off in September last time a few months back for possibly Amanda Serrano rematch but she decided to go a different route,” Taylor explained.

“It is very easy to make, I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for.

“That is a dream event for me. I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”

A healthy Irish support turned up in the England capital to roar her on, reserving one defeating cheer for the announcement that her next outing would be a homecoming. The fact they turned out for a bout against a 12/1 challenger was not lost on the 36-year-old.

“Amazing. I was even backstage just about to make my ring walk and I could hear the chants of ‘Ole Ole Ole’ in the stadium. I didn’t know what to expect tonight to be quite honest.

“I wasn’t sure how packed the stadium was going to be but just stepping out and seeing the amount of people there. It was just fantastic and really I’m just so humbled by all the support I’ve been getting.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’d love to give them a big show in Croke Park and I think this is as much for them as it is for me for all the support they’ve given me over the last few years.”