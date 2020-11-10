Katie Taylor's world title defence to be broadcast free to all on Saturday night

Taylor defends her lightweight crown against Gutierrez in London on Saturday.

Taylor defends her lightweight crown against Gutierrez in London on Saturday.

KATIE TAYLOR’S DEFENCE of her undisputed world lightweight title will be broadcast for free by Sky Sports on Saturday evening.

Undefeated two-weight champ Taylor (16-0, 6KOs) takes on Miriam Gutierrez in the main event of a women’s world title triple-header at Wembley Arena.

And promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today that the historic card will be broadcast live on Sky’s free-to-air sports channel, Sky Sports Mix, from 7pm as well as on YouTube, Facebook and the Sky Sports website.

Saturday’s bill also includes Terri Harper’s WBC super-featherweight defence against Katharina Thanderz while Rachel Ball takes on Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title.

“This is more ground-breaking news that helps us push women’s boxing to where it needs to be,” Hearn said.

“The momentum of the last few years led by Katie Taylor has been special to watch but we have still got a long way to go. Nights like Saturday change the narrative of the sport, and as I have said before, it’s not men’s boxing and it’s not women’s boxing, it’s just boxing.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Katie Taylor is a trailblazer and it is only right that she headlines this card on Saturday on a moment that we have all been working towards for a very long time.

“The key is to give these great fighters the platform to become stars and achieve their dreams. Without the support from Sky Sports this would not be possible and I’m so happy that so many people will be able to watch Saturday’s event.”

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.