Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Katie Taylor 'on the brink' of having Serrano showdown finalised

Eddie Hearn: ‘I want to stop saying, ‘This is the biggest fight in female boxing’. This is one of the biggest fights in boxing.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 14 Jan 2022, 6:32 PM
12 minutes ago 163 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5655155
KT: Undisputed lightweight champion of the world, Katie Taylor.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
KT: Undisputed lightweight champion of the world, Katie Taylor.
KT: Undisputed lightweight champion of the world, Katie Taylor.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR IS “on the brink” of having a monumental, long-awaited showdown with Amanda Serrano finalised, her promoter Eddie Hearn says.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world most recently saw off Firuza Sharipova of Kazakhstan in Liverpool in December, in the last of her three fights in 2021.

Immediately after the pre-Christmas scrap — and even beforehand — the general focus was on a potential Serrano showdown, however.

And it looks like the details are almost set in stone, with an April 2022 date in New York expected to be confirmed soon.

“The contracts are getting finalised at the moment. We’re on the brink now,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show.

“That’s the biggest fight in the history of female boxing. And it’s going to be a massive fight for boxing in 2022.

Female boxing doesn’t get any bigger than this fight. I mean, in a way I want to stop saying, ‘This is the biggest fight in female boxing’. This is one of the biggest fights in boxing.”

Bray boxer Taylor is 20-0 as a professional, and holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Puerto Rican southpaw Serrano (42-1-1) is a seven-weight champion, with the pair’s previous May 2020 Manchester date put on ice due to the Covid-19 crisis.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie