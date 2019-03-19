In case you missed it: Watch Katie Taylor add WBO world title to her collection

Taylor with her belts. Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

KATIE TAYLOR’S DREAM to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world is now just one fight away after Friday night.

The 32-year-old took care of Brazilian Rose Volante at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia to add the WBO belt to her WBA and IBF titles.

In a thrilling encounter, Taylor overcame Volante thanks to a ninth-round stoppage and there is just one piece of the jigsaw left for the Bray superstar — with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon in possession of the WBC crown.

“The road to undisputed is still on — Delfine Persoon is the one I want next, and the Anthony Joshua undercard would be absolutely perfect,” said Taylor.

“It’s exactly what I want. When I first sat down with Eddie [Hearn] and Brian [Peters] a few years ago, I said I wanted to become the undisputed champion. That’s always been my goal since I have turned pro. That would be absolutely historic. That would be equal to winning the Olympic gold medal for me, I think.”

Hearn’s hope is make that mouth-watering match-up for the undercard of Joshua’s heavyweight defence against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

In the meantime, here is Taylor’s latest bout in full in case you missed it:

